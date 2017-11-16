Take a selfie in 2 states at once with new feature on Purple People Bridge

They may cheer for different sides of the river, but Thursday Newport's mayor and Cincinnati's vice mayor came together to dedicate the newest feature on the Purple People Bridge.

Now you can be in not only two places at once, but two states at once. On the bridge they have marked where the state line lies, and they said the bridge has a rich history.

Newport Mayor Jerry Peluso has fond memories of the Purple People Bridge. He said it's evolved over the years, but it still serves as an important connection between two states.

"There's a lot to do on each side of the river and this bridge gets them there," he said.

Last year, more than half a million people crossed this bridge. Now, all of those people will know exactly when they've gone from the Buckeye State to the Bluegrass State.

The next time you cross the Purple People Bridge you'll notice not only the painting on the ground, but three new plaques – one that explains the history of the 200-year boundary dispute between states and two welcoming signs for each state.

