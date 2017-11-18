UC bottoms out with loss to ECU

The University of Cincinnati's football team d ropped to last place in the American Conference following a 48-20 loss at East Carolina on Saturday.



The Bearcats and ECU both entered with one conference win and the loss d rops the Bearcats to 1-6 and in last place in the American east division.



ECU entered the game as the worst rated defense in college football, but held the Bearcats to only seven second half points and outscored UC 24-7 in the deciding final two quarters.



UC quarterback Hayden Moore threw for three touchdowns, but couldn’t match East Carolina’s Gardner Minshew - who finished with 444 yards passing and four touchdowns.



The Bearcats d rop to 3-8 on the season and will finish with a home game against UConn next week.



