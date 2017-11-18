Final Four pairings set in Ohio and Kentucky

Several local teams are still in the hunt for a state championship and now know where they’ll play their state semi-final games. After massive shake-ups in the bracket, like former No. 1 St. Xavier falling to Colerain and Winton Woods defeating LaSalle, it's anyone's title to win.



Here is a list of every local team’s match-up and location:



DIVISION I



Colerain vs. Pickerington Central (Friday – 7:30 pm) at Springfield Evans Stadium



DIVISION II



Winton Woods vs. Massillon Washington (Friday – 7:30 pm) at Columbus St. Francis De Sales



DIVISION IV



Clinton-Massie vs. New Concord John Glenn (Friday – 7:30 pm) at Hilliard Darby Stadium



DIVISION V



Madison vs. Wheelersburg (Friday – 7:30 pm) at Chillicothe Herrnstein Field



CLASS 5A



Covington Catholic at South Warren (Friday – 7:30 pm)



CLASS A



Beechwood at Campbellsville (Friday – 7:30 pm)



INDIANA CLASS 4A State championship



East Central vs. Lowell (Saturday – 3:30 pm) at Lucas Oil Stadium