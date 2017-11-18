Final Four pairings set in Ohio and Kentucky - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Final Four pairings set in Ohio and Kentucky

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Colerain running back Syncere Jones runs for a first down in the Division 1 Football Regional Finals at Mason High School in Mason Ohio. (Jim Owens, Cincinnati Enquirer) Colerain running back Syncere Jones runs for a first down in the Division 1 Football Regional Finals at Mason High School in Mason Ohio. (Jim Owens, Cincinnati Enquirer)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Several local teams are still in the hunt for a state championship and now know where they’ll play their state semi-final games. After massive shake-ups in the bracket, like former No. 1 St. Xavier falling to Colerain and Winton Woods defeating LaSalle, it's anyone's title to win.

Here is a list of every local team’s match-up and location:

DIVISION I

Colerain vs. Pickerington Central (Friday – 7:30 pm) at Springfield Evans Stadium

DIVISION II

Winton Woods vs. Massillon Washington (Friday – 7:30 pm) at Columbus St. Francis De Sales

DIVISION IV

Clinton-Massie vs. New Concord John Glenn (Friday – 7:30 pm) at Hilliard Darby Stadium

DIVISION V

Madison vs. Wheelersburg (Friday – 7:30 pm) at Chillicothe Herrnstein Field

CLASS 5A

Covington Catholic at South Warren (Friday – 7:30 pm)

CLASS A

Beechwood at Campbellsville (Friday – 7:30 pm)

INDIANA CLASS 4A State championship

East Central vs. Lowell (Saturday – 3:30 pm) at Lucas Oil Stadium

