Bengals hold on for win at Denver

Andy Dalton threw three touchdowns and the Bengals defense held the Broncos on a final drive to win in Denver 20-17.



Dalton connected with A.J. Green in the endzone to push the Bengals lead to 20-10 in the fourth quarter. Denver answered with a Brock Osweiler touchdown pass to Demaryius Thomas to cut the lead to 20-17 with only minutes remaining. But,



The Bengals were able to gain enough first downs and kill enough clock to end their two-game losing streak.



Dalton threw for 154 yards and three touchdowns. A.J. Green finished with 50 yards receiving and Alex Erickson scored his first career touchdown.



The Bengals improve to 4-6 and are one game out of a playoff spot with the Browns coming to Paul Brown Stadium next Sunday.

