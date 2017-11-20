No movement in AP Top 25 for undefeated UC, Xavier

Despite undefeated records and Xavier’s quality win at Wisconsin, neither the Musketeers or University of Cincinnati Bearcats moved in this week’s AP rankings.

The University of Kentucky dropped one spot after losing to Kansas.

Here are the Top 25 rankings of every team of regional interest:

7. University of Kentucky

12. University of Cincinnati

15. Xavier University

19. University of Louisville

The Crosstown Shootout between UC and Xavier is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Cintas Center. That game is slated to tip off at noon.

