Ohio State remains 9th in CFB playoff rankings - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Ohio State remains 9th in CFB playoff rankings

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Connect
File photo (Source: Wikipedia Commons, skorry) File photo (Source: Wikipedia Commons, skorry)
COLUMBUS, OH (FOX19) -

Ohio State remained ninth in the new college football playoff rankings.

The top ten teams remained unchanged with only one week left in the regular season. The only change in the top ten was Miami moving up to second and Clemson dropping to third.

The top four teams will make the college football semifinals. Ohio State is very much in the conversation with games at Michigan and the Big Ten Championship against top five Wisconsin still on the schedule to impress the playoff committee.

Here are the rankings with one week of the regular season left:

1. Alabama

2. Miami

3. Clemson

4. Oklahoma

5. Wisconsin

6. Auburn

7. Georgia

8. Notre Dame

9. Ohio State

10. Penn State

You can watch Ohio State and Michigan on FOX19 Now Saturday. Our pre-game special begins at 10 a.m. live from Michigan Stadium.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:51 AM EST2018-03-06 15:51:26 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:38 PM EST2018-03-06 22:38:50 GMT
    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    Full Story >

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    Full Story >

  • Washington becomes 1st state to approve net-neutrality rules

    Washington becomes 1st state to approve net-neutrality rules

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 2:31 AM EST2018-03-06 07:31:13 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:37 PM EST2018-03-06 22:37:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks after signing a bill Monday, March 5, 2018, in Olympia, Wash., that makes Washington the first state to set up its own net-neutrality requirements in response to the Federal Communications Com...(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks after signing a bill Monday, March 5, 2018, in Olympia, Wash., that makes Washington the first state to set up its own net-neutrality requirements in response to the Federal Communications Com...

    While several states introduced similar measures this year seeking to protect net neutrality, so far only Oregon and Washington have passed legislation.

    Full Story >

    While several states introduced similar measures this year seeking to protect net neutrality, so far only Oregon and Washington have passed legislation.

    Full Story >

  • Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:31 AM EST2018-03-06 05:31:19 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:35 PM EST2018-03-06 22:35:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    Full Story >

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly