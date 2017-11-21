Ohio State remains 9th in CFB playoff rankings

Ohio State remained ninth in the new college football playoff rankings.



The top ten teams remained unchanged with only one week left in the regular season. The only change in the top ten was Miami moving up to second and Clemson d ropping to third.



The top four teams will make the college football semifinals. Ohio State is very much in the conversation with games at Michigan and the Big Ten Championship against top five Wisconsin still on the schedule to impress the playoff committee.



Here are the rankings with one week of the regular season left:



1. Alabama



2. Miami



3. Clemson



4. Oklahoma



5. Wisconsin



6. Auburn



7. Georgia



8. Notre Dame



9. Ohio State



10. Penn State



You can watch Ohio State and Michigan on FOX19 Now Saturday. Our pre-game special begins at 10 a.m. live from Michigan Stadium.

