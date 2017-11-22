WinterFest returns to Kings Island with (more than) 5 million lights

WinterFest returns to Kings Island this year.

The park will be transformed into nine winter wonderlands, featuring ice skating on the Royal Fountain, the Eiffel Tower turned into a magical Christmas tree, up to 17 rides including Mystic Timbers, more than 5 million lights, and 14 holiday characters like Jack Frost and the Sugar Plum Fairy.

According to our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, the original version of WinterFest ran from 1982 to 1992, returning for one year in 2005.

Tickets start at $25 (plus taxes and fees). For more information, click or tap here.

WinterFest runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on select dates in November and December:

November

24-26

December

1-3

8-10

15-23

26-30

For a list of attractions, activities, and shows, click or tap here.

The return of #KIWinterFest features more than 5 million lights! Open select nights beginning this Friday through December 30. pic.twitter.com/sSubToQynf — Kings Island (@KingsIslandPR) November 21, 2017

