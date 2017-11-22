WinterFest returns to Kings Island with (more than) 5 million li - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

WinterFest returns to Kings Island with (more than) 5 million lights

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
Source: Kings Island, Twitter Source: Kings Island, Twitter
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

WinterFest returns to Kings Island this year.

The park will be transformed into nine winter wonderlands, featuring ice skating on the Royal Fountain, the Eiffel Tower turned into a magical Christmas tree, up to 17 rides including Mystic Timbers, more than 5 million lights, and 14 holiday characters like Jack Frost and the Sugar Plum Fairy.

According to our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, the original version of WinterFest ran from 1982 to 1992, returning for one year in 2005.

Tickets start at $25 (plus taxes and fees). For more information, click or tap here.

WinterFest runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on select dates in November and December:

November

  • 24-26

December

  • 1-3
  • 8-10
  • 15-23
  • 26-30

For a list of attractions, activities, and shows, click or tap here.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly