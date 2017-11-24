XU drops first game of season in Vegas

Tra Holder scored 40 points and Xavier couldn’t stop Arizona State’s unorthodox line-up, suffering their first loss of the season in the championship of the Continental Tires Las Vegas Invitational.



Holder made 14 of 22 shots, including five three-pointers, as the Sun Devils outscored Xavier by 18 points in the second half to win 102-86.



Arizona State played a three-guard line-up, and sometimes four, and were able to break down Xavier’s defense with dribble penetration and outside shots. The Sun Devils made thirteen three-pointers for the game.



J.P. Macura led Xavier with 23 points. Trevon Bluiett was held under 20 points for the first time this season – he finished with 11.



The loss d rops Xavier to 5-1 on the season. XU returns to Cintas Center Tuesday night for a game against Baylor.



