Five local teams will play for state title

Four local teams advanced to the state championship game with wins on Friday night.

Winton Woods scored 56 unanswered points to beat Massillon Washington 56-21 in the Division II state semifinals.

Clinton-Massie is the other area school to make it to the Ohio state finals with a 28-21 win over John Glenn.

Winton Woods will play Hoban in the state championship game. Clinton-Massie will play Steubenville for the Division V crown.

Cov Cath advanced to its first state championship game since 2006. The Colonels beat South Warren 43-7 on Friday night behind five total touchdowns from Mr. Football candidate A.J. Mayer. Cov Cath will play Madison Southern next Saturday night in Lexington for the Class 5A title.

James Davis scored four touchdowns as Beechwood crushed Campbellsville 63-7. The Tigers are in their third straight Class A state championship game and will play Raceland Friday afternoon at Kroger Field.

Colerain and Madison lost their state semi-final games on Friday night.

East Central will play for the Class 4A state title on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

