Five local teams will play for state title - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Five local teams will play for state title

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Connect
(File) (File)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Four local teams advanced to the state championship game with wins on Friday night.

Winton Woods scored 56 unanswered points to beat Massillon Washington 56-21 in the Division II state semifinals.

Clinton-Massie is the other area school to make it to the Ohio state finals with a 28-21 win over John Glenn.

Winton Woods will play Hoban in the state championship game. Clinton-Massie will play Steubenville for the Division V crown.

Cov Cath advanced to its first state championship game since 2006. The Colonels beat South Warren 43-7 on Friday night behind five total touchdowns from Mr. Football candidate A.J. Mayer. Cov Cath will play Madison Southern next Saturday night in Lexington for the Class 5A title.

James Davis scored four touchdowns as Beechwood crushed Campbellsville 63-7. The Tigers are in their third straight Class A state championship game and will play Raceland Friday afternoon at Kroger Field.

Colerain and Madison lost their state semi-final games on Friday night.

East Central will play for the Class 4A state title on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:51 AM EST2018-03-06 15:51:26 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:38 PM EST2018-03-06 22:38:50 GMT
    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    Full Story >

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    Full Story >

  • Washington becomes 1st state to approve net-neutrality rules

    Washington becomes 1st state to approve net-neutrality rules

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 2:31 AM EST2018-03-06 07:31:13 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:37 PM EST2018-03-06 22:37:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks after signing a bill Monday, March 5, 2018, in Olympia, Wash., that makes Washington the first state to set up its own net-neutrality requirements in response to the Federal Communications Com...(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks after signing a bill Monday, March 5, 2018, in Olympia, Wash., that makes Washington the first state to set up its own net-neutrality requirements in response to the Federal Communications Com...

    While several states introduced similar measures this year seeking to protect net neutrality, so far only Oregon and Washington have passed legislation.

    Full Story >

    While several states introduced similar measures this year seeking to protect net neutrality, so far only Oregon and Washington have passed legislation.

    Full Story >

  • Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:31 AM EST2018-03-06 05:31:19 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:35 PM EST2018-03-06 22:35:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    Full Story >

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly