OSU beats Michigan, keeps playoff hopes alive

Dwayne Hawkins sparked the Ohio State offense to a go-ahead touchdown drive with J.T. Barrett injured and the Buckeyes beat Michigan a sixth straight time 31-20.



With Ohio State trailing 20-14, Barrett left the game with what FOX reported as a on-going meniscus problem in his right knee. Haskins entered the game and made several key plays as Ohio State regained the lead on a J.K. Dobbins touchdown run.



The Ohio State defense forced a John O’Korn interception late in the fourth quarter and OSU running back Mike Weber sealed it with a 25-yard touchdown run with 1:44 remaining.



Haskins completed six of seven passes for 94 yards in relief of Barrett and the backfield of Dobbins and Weber combined for 124 yards and two touchdowns.



Moeller product Sam Hubbard finished with two-and-a-half sacks for the game.



Ohio State remains alive in the college football playoff conversation and will play for the Big Ten Championship next Saturday in Indianapolis.



