Urban Meyer: Barrett hurt by camera warming-up

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer promises an “all out investigation” after claiming his star quarterback was hit and injured by a camera while warming-up at Michigan.



Meyer, who said he’s still gathering details about the incident, said J.T. Barrett was hit on the knee by a camera moments after kick-off while throwing on the sideline to warm-up.



"Someone on your freaking sideline hurt the QB,” said Meyer at his post-game press conference. “Major college football. I'm so damn angry. I'll find out who that was."



Barrett was able to play the first half and was effective running the ball, but left the game in the third quarter and limped to the locker room with a knee injury. He said he will be ready to play next week.



Meyer promised Ohio State will “find the guy” he believes hit Barrett with the camera.



Back-up quarterback Dwayne Hawkins led a go-ahead touchdown drive in relief of Barrett as Ohio State beat Michigan 31-20.



