East Central wins Class 4A state title

East Central is bringing a state championship trophy back to St. Leon.

Quarterback Alex Maxwell scored the go-ahead touchdown with 2:02 remaining in the fourth quarter and Nathan Lloyd intercepted a pass as Lowell drove for the game-tying touchdown to seal a 14-7 win.

“Unbelievable,” said head coach Justin Roden. “Absolutely unbelievable. All I can do is be humble and thank the St. Leon community and the kids.”

East Central forced three Lowell turnovers for the game, including two interceptions by Lloyd.

It’s East Central’s first state football championship since 1994.

“They’re gamers,” added Roden. “They just play hard, that’s all they know.”