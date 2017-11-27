FLOOD VIDEO: Take a bird's-eye view of Coney Island, Riverbend, GABP and more

After rains soaked the Tri-State this week, the worst flooding in years is happening along parts of the Ohio River.
Helicopter and drone footage shows unbelievable views of floodwaters surrounding some of Cincinnati's most recognizable landmarks. Take a bird's eye tour:
Riverbend and Coney Island:
Great American Ball Park and Paul Brown Stadium:
Smale Park, west of the Roebling Suspension Bridge:
Smale Park, east of the Roebling Bridge:
Above the Big Mac Bridge:
Kellogg Avenue:
Riverside Drive in Covington near suspension bridge:
