Tonight will be your first (and only) opportunity to see a supermoon in 2017

Stargazers who peek upward Sunday night will find themselves looking at a supermoon.

The moon will be closest to earth Monday morning around 3:45 a.m., according to Space.com.

What makes it a supermoon? Here's how Space.com explains it:

Supermoons happen when a full moon approximately coincides with the moon's perigee, or a point in its orbit at which it is closest to Earth. This makes the moon appear up to 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than usual.

It will be the first and last super full moon of 2017, according to the Weather Channel.

This article from EarthSky takes a look at the other large moons of 2017 and why this one will be different.

