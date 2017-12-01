XU wins Shootout, tempers flare post-game

Xavier beat UC 89-76 to win the Crosstown Shootout at Cintas Center.



The Musketeers jumped the Bearcats with a 21-5 run to start the game and built a lead as large as 23 points. Trevon Bluiett scored a game high 28 points as XU won their fourth Shootout in the last five years.

“We’ve been thinking about this for the past year,” Bluiett said after the game. “Just to have the last (his senior year) Shootout on our floor and get a win, I mean, it just meant everything.”



Jacob Evans led the Bearcats with 23 points who lost their first game of the season.



The post-game press conferences became heated when UC head coach Mick Cronin was asked about his confrontation with Xavier’s J.P. Macura in the post-game handshake line. Both Cronin and Macura were given technical fouls in the first half and then didn’t shake hands at the end of the game.



“I’ve never had a kid tell me to eff off three times before,” said Mick Cronin. “During the game and after the game. Same guy it is every game. 15-years I’ve been a head coach, I’ve never seen anything like it.”



“If he was playing for me, he wouldn’t play. He wouldn’t play for me.”



“The narrative is not going to be J.P. Macura and Mick Cronin,” said Xavier coach Chris Mack. “There are two sides to the story. There are two sides to the story. There was a reason that their coach was issued a technical during the game.



There was a reason for that. I know that because the official told me that. So, I’m not going to let the narrative be anything other than us playing better than Cincinnati and beating Cincinnati today.”



“As far as him never playing on my team – I’m going to go back to 2009 and 2010,” added Mack. “(Former UC player) Lance Stephenson was in front of me, right in front of me, he called me the n-word three times and said ‘eff you.’ After the



game, guess what I did, I shook his hand. I shook his hand. That’s it. So, there is no narrative. There is no narrative. We won.”

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.