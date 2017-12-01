Beechwood wins back-to-back state titles

Beechwood dominated Raceland to win the Kentucky Class A state championship 41-0.



Running back James Davis scored three touchdowns and the Tigers' defense held Raceland to 29 total yards for the entire game.





Daniel Mescher scored a touchdown and kicked two field goals to wave game MVP honors.



Its Beechwood's second consecutive state football title and the 13th in the program's history.

