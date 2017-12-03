Cov Cath wins state championship - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Cov Cath wins state championship

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Connect
LEXINGTON, KY (FOX19) -

The Covington Catholic football team completed the first perfect season in program history with a 49-13 win over Madison Southern in the Class 5A Kentucky state championship.

Quarterback A.J. Mayer threw for 337 yards, ran for 71 yards and finished with six total touchdowns as Cov Cath finished the season 15-0.

“I’m proud as heck of my team and I love my school so much,” said Mayer.

Luke Lenihan scored two touchdowns and also intercepted a pass.

Running back Casey McGinness finished with 204 total yards and two touchdowns.

“I think our kids do it the right way,” said head coach Eddie Eviston. “Maybe because we did that, we’re 15-0.”

It’s Cov Cath’s first state title since 2006 and the seventh in school history.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:51 AM EST2018-03-06 15:51:26 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:38 PM EST2018-03-06 22:38:50 GMT
    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    Full Story >

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    Full Story >

  • Washington becomes 1st state to approve net-neutrality rules

    Washington becomes 1st state to approve net-neutrality rules

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 2:31 AM EST2018-03-06 07:31:13 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:37 PM EST2018-03-06 22:37:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks after signing a bill Monday, March 5, 2018, in Olympia, Wash., that makes Washington the first state to set up its own net-neutrality requirements in response to the Federal Communications Com...(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks after signing a bill Monday, March 5, 2018, in Olympia, Wash., that makes Washington the first state to set up its own net-neutrality requirements in response to the Federal Communications Com...

    While several states introduced similar measures this year seeking to protect net neutrality, so far only Oregon and Washington have passed legislation.

    Full Story >

    While several states introduced similar measures this year seeking to protect net neutrality, so far only Oregon and Washington have passed legislation.

    Full Story >

  • Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:31 AM EST2018-03-06 05:31:19 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:35 PM EST2018-03-06 22:35:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    Full Story >

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly