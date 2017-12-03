6 displaced in North Bend fire - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

6 displaced in North Bend fire

Posted by Steve Beynon, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
Raycom Media/file Raycom Media/file
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Six people were displaced when fire tore through several apartments in North Bend Sunday, fire officials said.

The fire started just after 4 p.m. on East Harrison Avenue.

Emergency crews evacuated all the residents safely. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A damage estimate was not released.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly