Cheerleaders, dancers collect donations for 'Kinley's Krafts' charity at competition

Cheerleaders and dancers who competed at a competition over the weekend also collected donations for charity.

Competitors ranging in age from three-years-old to 18 were part of the Cheer Max Christmas Cheer competition at the Sharonville Convention Center Sunday.

Teams who took part performed their routines, but also gathered craft-related items such as colored pencils, card games and jewelry kits.

"That was one of our biggest goals was to have her leave here with a lot of crafts," Lisa Jablonski, owner of Cheer Max Competitions, said.

The "her" that Jablonski is referring to is Kinley Strohl. Strohl is an all-star cheerleader who is also a true survivor.



In 2011, at six-years-old, Strohl was diagnosed with cancer and spent hours at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus.

"My favorite thing to do was crafts. It helped me pass time when I was in the hospital because I didn't have anything to do," Strohl said. "All I did was crafts."

Strohl is in remission now and is back doing what she loves, but she is also paying it forward.



"I have a charity called Kinley's Krafts, and I do craft drives and collect craft donations," Strohl said.



Through events like the Cheer Max competition on Sunday, Strohl stocks up on supplies by collecting donations and then delivers them to the hospital.



"Give back to the kids in the hospital that can't do much now," Strohl said.



She is hoping to share the holiday spirit with those who are still fighting for their lives.

To learn more about Kinley's Krafts, visit the charity's Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.