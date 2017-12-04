Air Care responds to double stabbing at trailer park, 2 arrested

Two stabbing victims were flown to a hospital and two men were arrested after a fight turned violent at a Clermont County trailer park overnight, authorities said.

First responders were called to Apple Creek, 2191 East Ohio Pike (Ohio 125) in Monroe Township about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, according to emergency dispatchers.

A woman called 911 and said two men were stabbed during a fight in the street between four people, according to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office.

"They were fighting outside my house and the guy got stabbed! They're trying to leave! Hurry, please!" A woman yelled to a dispatcher in a 911 call recording released to FOX19 NOW.

Two men, 44 and 47, were taken by Air Care to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Their names and conditions were not released, but sheriff's officials describe their injuries as non-life threatening.

Two male suspects were identified and taken into custody, according to the sheriff's office.

Ronnie Anderson, 51, was booked into the Clermont County jail about 2:30 a.m. on a felonious assault charge.

Isaac Anderson, 54, is charged with assault.

Both men are from out of state, the sheriff's office said.

They are expected to make their first appearance in Clermont County Municipal Court at 10 a.m. Monday, jail officials said.

The woman who called 911 assisted both victims while also ordering the suspects to not leave the scene, according to a recording of the call.

"If you run my husband over you are going to be killed!" The woman yelled to someone at the scene. "You are not leaving! No, sir, come here, come here. I have first aid training, come with me!"

The dispatcher asked the woman where the man was stabbed.

"In his side," she responded.

Later in the call, the woman told the dispatcher there were actually two men found with stab wounds: one who was stabbed twice in the back and another man who was stabbed four times in the side and was bleeding from his mouth.

She also told the dispatcher a man with a knife was walking from the scene: "We're trying to hold them here. The guy with the knife has on a blue jacket."

A few seconds later, the woman yelled: "No! The cops are on their way! The cops know what you're wearing, you are not leaving!...Bull-shit, you are the one who just stabbed these two men! There are several cops on their way!"

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.