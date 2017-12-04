Bengals face Steelers in MNF home game

The Cincinnati Bengals take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Monday Night Football home game tonight at Paul Brown Stadium.

The match could determine which one of the AFC North rivals goes on to the playoffs.

A win would keep the Bengals (5-6) in the hunt for a wild card playoff spot in the NFL.

The Steelers (9-2) lead the AFC North division.

The team has won 10 straight prime-time games, including three this season.

They also have won five straight games against the Bengals, most recently on Oct. 22.

If the Bengals beat the Steelers tonight, do you think they will make the playoffs?

