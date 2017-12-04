Last chance Monday to vote Cincinnati Zoo Festival of Lights best in nation

It's the last day to vote Cincinnati Zoo Festival of the Lights as the best zoo lights in the nation on USA Today.

Voting ends at noon Monday.

VOTE HERE

Results will be announced on Friday.

The Cincinnati Zoo is vying against 19 other contenders, including zoos in Toledo, Columbus, Detroit and Washington D.C.

Last year, the Cincinnati Zoo didn't even break the top 10 after winning in 2015, beating out Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo and Wild Lights at the Detroit Zoo.

The Cincinnati Zoo Festival of the Lights is open now through Jan. 1, 2017, except on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Hours are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

