Weekend benefit for cops battling Stage 4 cancer nearly sold out

Harrison Police Officer Marvin Gambill riding a horse at his southeastern Indiana home on Nov. 5. (FOX19 NOW/Jennifer Baker)

Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Ware and his fiance, Kimberly Lawson with her daughter Ary and their children Keygan and Drayden. (FOX19 NOW/Jennifer Baker)

A benefit this weekend is nearly sold out for three local law enforcement veterans battling Stage 4 cancer, but organizers say no one will be turned away.

Only about 30 tickets out of 1,000 are left for "Benefit for Blue Against Cancer" Saturday at The Woodlands, 9870 Cilley Rd., Cleves.

Proceeds will go to help two deputies, Michael Ware and Tony Kelly, and recently retired Harrison Officer Marvin Gambill.

All three men are undergoing nearly weekly chemotherapy treatments amid mounting medical costs and other expenses.

"Obviously the money is wonderful, but I think giving of your time is just as important," said Captain Rick Neville with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

"Come out, have a beer some pizza, there's a tremendous amount of bid and buy baskets and just to give them a hug to tell them you support them."

Neville organized the event with his wife. This is their eighth fundraiser for law enforcement since 2008.

"In just over the 10 years we've raised about $250,000 for officers for medical bills, for peace of mind, for bills in general, to do something with the kids," he said.

Gambill and Ware, who patrols Lincoln Heights, have pancreatic cancer that has spread to their livers.

Kelly, who works in the court services division of the sheriff's office, has been battling cancer for two years.

He was diagnosed with Stage 4 Mantel Cell Lymphoma in 2015.

During a doctor's visit earlier this year, Kelly learned his cancer has spread to his lymph nodes, stomach and liver, according to sheriff's officials.

Kelly received more bad news this week.

Doctors told him chemotherapy treatments would take eight months, not four as originally anticipated.

The youngest of his three children is 16 and attends a local Catholic high school.

"Our goal is to pay Tony's son's tuition off for his senior year so Tony can kind of relax," Neville said.

Kelly and Ware are still with the sheriff's office but on medical leaves on advice from their doctors, he said.

Gambill's cancer forced him to retire just two months shy of his 30th anniversary with the Harrison Police Department.

He was honored with a plaque and three standing ovations at Tuesday night's Harrison council meeting.

Once the applause ended, though, he wound up in the emergency room until 3 a.m. after spiking a high fever of 102.7, according to his wife, Donna Gambill.

D.C. Thompson, a local limo driver known as "DC Limo Guy" is volunteering his time to drive the Gambill family to and from the benefit without charge.

"The officer has dedicated his life to protecting the citizens of the community and they don't get a thank you as often as they should," Thompson said.

"When somebody is sick with cancer like this, I just feel like it's my duty to transport them to events to honor and respect them and to show them my appreciation for all they have done."

Ware and his fiance, Kimberley, are supporting four children who range in age from 4 to 17.

The couple hopes to get married soon.

He just finished a fourth round of chemotherapy.

He waited Wednesday for results from his latest scans.

He is hopeful they will show the treatment is working to shrink multiple tumors on his liver and one on his pancreas.

"I'm hanging in there. I'm achy, kind of tired, but they said that's to be expected," Ware told us.

"I can't wait to see all the guys this weekend. It's really humbling they would do something like this to help us all out. It means an awful lot."

Doors will open at 6 p.m. followed by bagpipes performance at 6:30 p.m. and dinner at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $25 each for admission, food, draft beer or soda.

There also will be live music from Sullivan Janszen Band, Bid n' Buy, Split the Pot, Barrel of Cheer and a Silent Auction.

You can still purchase a ticket for the benefit by contacting Captain Neville by phone: 513-919-7155, or email: rickneville@fuse.net.

There also are benefit accounts to help all three law enforcement officers pay mounting medical bills and other expenses:

Kelly's Generosity account has raised $3,665 toward a $10,000 goal

Ware's GoFundMe account has collected $8,355 toward a $20,000 goal.

Gambill's GoFundMe page has gathered $4,500 toward a $10,000 goal.

Or, you can contribute to "Blue Against Cancer" account for all three men at the Cincinnati Police Federal Credit Union, 959 W 8th St, Cincinnati, OH 45203.

Checks can be made payable to Blue Against Cancer.

In addition to the credit union's Queensgate location, there are branches in:

Colerain Township: 3550 Springdale Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45251

Reading: 9231 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45215

Related stories:

Terminally ill officer keeps patrolling community he loves: 'I just want to hold on'

Sheriff's office rallies around 2 cancer-stricken deputies

Benefit for deputies adds Harrison officer

Stage 4 cancer forces Harrison officer to retire

Terminally ill Harrison officer honored for 30 years of service

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.