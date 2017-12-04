Kenton County Animal Shelter to waive adoption fees in December

The Kenton County Animal Shelter is offering $0 adoption fees in the month of December.

"We are hoping to find a home for all of our furry friends for the holiday," the shelter recently wrote to Facebook.

Click or tap here for the most current list of animals available.

According to the shelter, the fee may have changed, but the process is still the same -- shelter officials hope to ensure the animals are matched with the best possible homes.

The shelter is located at 1020 Mary Laidley Dr., Covington, Ky. For more information, click or tap here.

