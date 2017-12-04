City Hall, police stations to run on green energy under city's new electricity deal

The city of Cincinnati has signed an electricity contract with Dynergy Inc. to purchase 100 percent green energy for many city facilities beginning January 2018.

Now, all city police and fire stations, health clinics, recreation centers, and other administration buildings -- including City Hall -- will be powered by renewable energy through at least 2021.

This green energy deal does not include the Metropolitan Sewer District, Greater Cincinnati Water Works facilities, or city streetlights.

Compared to current utility rates, officials say the city will save more than $100,000 per year with this deal.

The results of this green power purchase will reduce the city’s greenhouse gas emissions by 9.1 percent, according to city officials.

Recently, Mayor John Cranley committed Cincinnati to transition to 100 percent renewable energy by 2035. As part of this commitment, he said the city will build 25 megawatts of solar across Cincinnati. Installation of the new solar panels is expected to begin in 2019.

To learn more about the Green Cincinnati Plan, click or tap here.

