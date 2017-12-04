QB Ben Roethlisberger announces Cincinnati-area K-9 grants

Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and Findlay, Ohio native, has announced the 11th and 12th grant awards of the 2017 season from the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation at The Giving Back Fund.

The foundation will be distributing grants to the West Chester and Fort Mitchell Police Departments, just outside of Cincinnati where the Steelers will play the Bengals on Monday.

The West Chester Police will use the grant funds to replace a recently retired K-9 while the Fort Mitchell Police will use the funds to help maintain their K-9 unit.

During the 2017 NFL season, the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation will be distributing grants to K-9 units of police and fire departments in the cities and surrounding communities of each regular season away game for the Steelers. The foundation will also distribute several grants to the Pittsburgh area and will consider a grant to a non-NFL market city in the United States if the Steelers advance to the playoffs. The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation invited police and fire departments across the country to submit proposals detailing their needs.

This marks the 11th season that the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation has distributed grants to K-9 units. The mission of the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation is to support K-9 units of police and fire departments throughout the United States, with a particular emphasis on support for service dogs in Pittsburgh.

Roethlisberger and the Foundation also support Make-A-Wish.

The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation distributed more than $150,000 in grants to K-9 units around the country during the 2016 NFL season, including $76,000 in the Pittsburgh community. The foundation has distributed in excess of $1.65 million since 2007.

Fans of The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation can support future K-9 grants by purchasing candy on Sarris Candies’ website using a special purchase code (77-7777). Sarris will donate 25 percent of the purchase price to the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation.

