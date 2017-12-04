Meet Doug Rosfeld, the new football coach at Archbishop Moeller

Doug Rosfeld is the new head football coach at Archbishop Moeller High School.

Rosfeld is a 1997 Moeller graduate and former Crusaders’ assistant coach. He’s been University of Cincinnati’s director of player development since 2015.

Rosfeld is the sixth head coach in Moeller history and takes over for John Rodenberg, who recently stepped down after 10 seasons at the school.

Rodenberg expressed, in a November conversation with FOX19 NOW, a desire to continue coaching either in high school or college.?

Rosfeld served as Moeller’s offensive line coach during his time as an assistant and also served as the rugby head coach.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.