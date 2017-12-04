59-year-old Hamilton man located - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

59-year-old Hamilton man located

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
Rogers (Source: Hamilton police) Rogers (Source: Hamilton police)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Authorities were looking for Randy Rogers, 59, on Monday. He'd gone missing from his west side Hamilton home.

He has since been found.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly