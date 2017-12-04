Brown, Boswell lead Steelers to 23-20 win over Bengals

Chris Boswell kicked a field goal on the final play shortly after Antonio Brown caught a 6-yard touchdown pass - taking a hit to the head while landing in the end zone - and the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off another improbable comeback against the Cincinnati Bengals, rallying for a 23-20 victory Monday night.

Down 17-0 early, the Steelers (10-2) extended their best start since 2004 in a physical game with a couple frightening injuries. Brown's touchdown tied it at 20 with 3:51 to go, setting up Boswell's 38-yard field goal, his second straight winner in the closing seconds.

The Bengals (5-7) simply can't find a way to beat their Ohio River rival, not even after getting off to the big early lead. They've dropped six straight against Pittsburgh, including the Steelers' 18-16 playoff win at Paul Brown Stadium that included another Bengals meltdown.

Pittsburgh lost leading tackler Ryan Shazier to a back injury in the first quarter. The linebacker was taken off the field on a cart and taken to a hospital for evaluation. Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict was carted off in the fourth quarter after JuJu Smith-Schuster leveled him with a high hit, then taunted him by walking over him.

