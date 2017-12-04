Cincinnati Zoo director, at Gorilla exhibit ribbon cutting: 'Last year we had a tough year'

After more than two years in the making, the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden will unveil its latest addition this week: an indoor Gorilla World exhibit.

It set to open Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The $13 million exhibit allows visitors to get inches away from the animals. The indoor habitat, made possible by several donors, will showcase 11 gorillas.

"The fun thing about this new facility is, at night during the festival of lights or in cold weather in February, the zoo is open every day but people can come see gorillas no matter the weather," said Thane Maynard, Cincinnati Zoo director.

And the gorillas, such as giant silverback Jomo, are expected to once again be the kings of the zoo. Prior to baby Fiona, the diva hippo superstar, the gorillas were the most popular animals at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Zoo officials say the indoor exhibit was planned long before the loss of Harambe. During this week's ribbon cutting, Maynard brought up the loss of the beloved gorilla and took the chance to thank the community for their support during that time.

"I think everybody here knows, people around the world know, that last year we had a tough year. We lost Harambe. We had a lot of criticism from all around the world, but locally, people were with us," said Maynard.

