Tim Allen spotted on field before Bengals, Steelers face off on - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Tim Allen spotted on field before Bengals, Steelers face off on MNF

Source: WXIX Source: WXIX

It appears Tim Allen is in Cincinnati.

To be more specific, it appears Tim Allen is inside Paul Brown Stadium, where the Bengals and Steelers will soon face off on Monday Night Football.

Allen, a famous person, starred in such classics as "Wild Hogs" and "Joe Somebody."

Just kidding.

Allen, a Colorado native, seems to be here for the game in some capacity.

Follow updates from the Bengals game at this link. 

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • Tim Allen spotted on field before Bengals, Steelers face off on MNFMore>>

  • News

    NEWS

     

    Full Story >

    A summary of local Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky stories from FOX19, WXIX, 19News.  Updated daily!

    Full Story >
Powered by Frankly