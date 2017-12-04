Ryan Shazier carted off field with back injury

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was taken to a local hospital after suffering a back injury during Monday Night Football at Paul Brown Stadium.



Shazier hit Bengals wide receiver Josh Malone with the top of his helmet and immediately reached for his lower back and signaled to the Pittsburgh sideline for medical attention.



Shazier, who played college football at Ohio State, left on a stretcher and cart and went to a Cincinnati area hospital for evaluation.



The Steelers announced Shazier as out with a back injury, but did not release any more details.

