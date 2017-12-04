Men honored in Madison Twp. for 40 years of service

Four men were honored in Madison Township for 160 years of service between them at the fire department.

For their 40 years of service each of them were given their own flag and they were also given this Henry Rifle Firefighter edition with their names engraved and years of service.

"You know they came on together... they have been around the fire house for 40 years. They have given us all types of knowledge for fire fighting itself," Madison Twp. Fire Chief Kent Halt said.

There were surrounded by family and friends as they were honored for their service at the Browns Run Country Club. They said so many things have changed.

"We had an old fire truck you had to put in gear and put a weight on it to keep it in gear," Firefighter Denzil Ferguson said.

But in the end - they said more stays the same.

"We know each others kids and family and everything. We are pretty much a family," Andy Bolen said.

