Driver, 22, killed in overnight Northern Kentucky crash

Speed and wet roads from rain are suspected factors in a crash that killed a 22-year-old motorist in Northern Kentucky late Monday, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

Bennett Allen II of Union was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on U.S. Highway 42 just north of Hicks Pike just before 11 p.m., sheriff's officials said in a prepared statement.

Allen's westbound, 2001 Pontiac Grand Am crossed the center line and hit an oncoming, eastbound 2015 Jeep Compass, sheriff's officials said.

The Grand Am redirected and ran off the southbound side of the road.

The driver of the Jeep, Teresa Taylor-Lanigan, 42, of Union, was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence with non-life threatening injuries.

U.S. 42 was shut down for three hours while authorities investigated the crash overnight.

It has since reopened, but the investigation continues.

No charges have been filed.

Both drivers wore seatbelts.

