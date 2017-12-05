Richard Spencer to speak at UC during Spring Break

Richard Spencer, a self-described leader of the "Alt-Right," will be speaking at the University of Cincinnati in March.

UC provided Spencer's attorneys with three available dates in March to use Zimmer Hall. Spencer has selected March 14, a Wednesday during UC's spring break.

"In order for the university to meet its educational obligations, safety and logistical considerations require that the time of the event occur outside of our academic session," said Lori Ross, UC's Vice President for Legal Affairs and General Counsel, in a letter to Spencer's attorneys.

Attorney Kyle Bristow says Spencer will speak for an hour about his "Alt-Right political philosophy" and answer questions from the audience for an hour thereafter.

Spencer drew large crowds -- of both protesters and supporters -- in October when he spoke at the University of Florida. That week, U.S. Senator for Florida Marco Rubio described Spencer's message as racist.

At UC.edu/freespeech, this message has been posted:

The rich diversity of our university is our strength, and our power of inclusion is being tested by Richard Spencer’s pending visit to campus. Please know we stand with our community in condemning hate and dehumanizing practices. We have received numerous inquiries about his visit, our decision, and next steps, so we have created this site as a resource to answer some of your most pressing questions. We will continue to update the site as additional information becomes available and encourage you to share its contents within your networks.

