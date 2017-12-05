Suspensions announced after injury-plagued game between Bengals, Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster and George Iloka have been suspended one game each for violations of safety-related playing rules Monday night in Cincinnati.

Smith-Schuster, of the Steelers, and Iloka, of the Bengals, will be suspended without pay for one game each.

NFL officials say Smith-Schuster violated a rule against unnecessary contact against a player in a defenseless posture. The play in question took place in the fourth quarter and involved Cincinnati linebacker Vontaze Burfict.

JuJu Smith-Schuster absolutely crushes Burfict pic.twitter.com/Tlf2nLb2bw — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 5, 2017

Iloka's questionable play also came in the fourth quarter. League officials say he violently struck a defenseless receiver in the head or neck area.

Official notice on the one-game suspensions for Steelers’ WR JuJu Smith-Schuster and Bengals’ S George Iloka. pic.twitter.com/b7rq3rtjl2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 5, 2017

The Steelers defeated the Bengals 23-20 on Monday Night Football. There was a slew of injuries during the rain-soaked contest, including Burfict, who was taken off the field after Smith-Schuster's hit.

Burfict jumped up off the cart and walked into the #Bengals locker room. He's livid. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) December 5, 2017

The most severe injury came in the first quarter and resulted in the hospitalization of Pittsburgh linebacker Ryan Shazier. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin praised police and paramedics during a Tuesday news conference, saying the team got "extraordinary support from the people of Cincinnati."

