3 wanted in mortgage fraud ring

The Cincinnati Police Department is searching for three suspects who are wanted for being part of a mortgage fraud ring.

Police said in October 2016, the suspects took illegal taken possession of real estate throughout Hamilton County by filing fraudulent quiet titles, deeds, liens and other false documents with the Hamilton County Courts, Recorders Office and Auditors Office.

They are searching for Kimberly Khamisi, Ayinde Khamisi and Kai Khamisi.

Three other suspects were arrested in connection to the case; Jelani Khamisi, Mariah McCollum and Monai Brown.

According to police, the suspects targeted properties in the process of foreclosure, vacant due to being rehabbed or in probate court.

Police said they have identified approximately 10 properties targeted by the suspects.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.