Terminally ill Harrison officer honored for 30 years of service

Harrison City Council honored retired Police Officer Marvin Gambill Jr. at Tuesday night’s meeting. Gambill was honored for his 30 years of service to the community.

“Serving the people of Harrison has been the greatest honor of my life,” Gambill said. “I can't tell you how, how heartfelt I mean that.”

Back in September, the long time public servant was diagnosed with Stage 4 Pancreatic cancer but decided to continue working through his treatment. Gambill retired before hitting exactly 30-years in Harrison, which would have been Dec. 4, because he didn’t want his limitations to pose a danger to his fellow officers.

“The blood markers are trending down, which is indicative of maybe the tumor shrinking and hopefully the scan will show that [Wednesday],” Gambill said.

The Harrison resident has been receiving chemotherapy three Monday’s a month since mid-September and is hopeful Wednesday’s visit with the doctor will yield positive results.

“Anytime somebody gets a cancer diagnosis it's devastating but it's also humbling... but the more humbling thing is the amount of support that the city and all the officers and all the people have given to me,” Gambill said.

The retired officer received a plaque and three standing ovations from the members of city council, the mayor, his fellow officers and all of those in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting.

