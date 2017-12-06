Man, 36, killed in East Price Hill shooting - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Man, 36, killed in East Price Hill shooting

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
FOX19 NOW/Doug Baines FOX19 NOW/Doug Baines
EAST PRICE HILL (FOX19) -

A 36-year-old man was found dead inside a residence in East Price Hill Tuesday night, Cincinnati police said.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Chateau Avenue about 11:30 p.m.

The victim was identified by the Hamilton County Coroner's Office as Charles Freement.

Further details were not immediately available as police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly