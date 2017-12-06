Driver trapped in Miami Twp crash

A single vehicle crash closed the 5500 block of Mt. Zion Road for a few hours Wednesday morning, according to the Miami Township Fire Department.

First responders extricated the driver of a car that slammed into a tree in a residential front yard.

The driver was taken to Bethesda North Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Loveland-Symmes Fire Department was called to assist.

Single car MVA at Mt.Zion and Hickory Thicket. #miamitwpoh. pic.twitter.com/Jk8T8zSnqX — MiamiTwp FireEMS (@MiamiTwpFD) December 6, 2017

