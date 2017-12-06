Recipe: Aunt Kathy’s Doo-Dads

Here is a recipe from Lee Ann Miller with Walnut Creek Cheese.

1 box Cheez-it (21 oz.)

1 bag pretzel sticks (2 lbs.)

1 box Wheat Chex cereal (14 oz.)

1 box Cheerios cereal (12 oz.)

1 bag roasted & salted peanuts (1 lb.)

4 boxes Crispix cereal (12 oz. each)

2 boxes Rice Chex cereal (12 oz. each)

1 box Corn Chex (12 oz.)

1 box Honey Nut Chex (12.5 oz.)

2 bags Peanut M&M’s (16 oz. each)

12 sticks butter

¾ cup plus 2 T. Worcestershire sauce

9 teaspoons garlic powder

7 teaspoons onion powder

2 teaspoons cayenne

4 teaspoons sea salt

6 Tablespoons Lawry’s seasoned salt

Combine all cereals & snacks except the Peanut M&M’s. Toss together well.

Melt together butter and spices, stirring constantly. While tossing cereal & snack mixture with a large spoon, drizzle with butter mixture. While pouring butter mixture, be sure to keep melted mixture stirred well. Pour snack mix onto large baking pans or restaurant roaster pans and bake at 250 for 1-1/4 to 1-1/2 hours. It will take 8-10 pans to bake all the snack mix. Pour onto to wax paper to cool & dry. Add M&M’s. Yields: 8-10 gallon bags Doo-Dads.

*I use a huge Rubbermaid storage bin to mix all together. Works great!

Go here for more recipes.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.