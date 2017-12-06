Recipe: Fluffy Cream Cheese & Jelly

Here is a recipe from Lee Ann Miller with Walnut Creek Cheese.

12 oz. cream cheese, room temperature

1- (15 oz.) Red Raspberry Jalapeno Jelly

Beat cream cheese with electric mixer until fluffy and resembles frosting. Spread cream cheese onto platter. Pour jelly over beaten cream cheese and serve with FlipSides pretzel crackers. Easy, delicious and addictive!!!

