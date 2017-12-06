Report: Travolta halted 'Gotti' debut to find new financier for wider release

Filming took place off Stone Barn Road in Indian Hill earlier in August (FOX19 NOW Photo/Robert Guaderrama)

You'll have to wait a little longer to see John Travolta as famed mobster John Gotti in a biopic filmed in the Tri-State.

Ten days before its premiere, Travolta halted the release of "Gotti" to secure a new financier who will give the film the wider theatrical release he believes it and his performance as the iconic Gambino crime family head deserve, Deadline reports.

Now the film likely won't debut until sometime in 2018.

The new financier likely will be Edward Walson, the producer of five Broadway plays and eight films that include the Woody Allen-directed "Café Society" and upcoming "Wonder Wheel," according to Deadline.

"Gotti" started production and filmed at various places in Hamilton and Butler counties in 2016 after several delays and false starts.

His real-life wife, Kelly Preston portrays his wife in the film, Victoria Gotti.

"Entourage” star Kevin Connolly directed the film, which at one point was connected to director Barry Levinson and actors Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Lindsay Lohan, Ben Foster, and Chazz Palminteri, according to Deadline.

Travolta and Fiore Films were some of the constants as the film become a realization.

Fiore Films originally acquired life rights from John Gotti Jr., the son of the late head of the Gambino crime family. It was the first time a Gotti family member agreed to tell their story on the big screen, according to Deadline.

