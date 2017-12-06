All-clear given after fire at chemical company

Evacuations were cancelled following a fire in Butler County on Wednesday.

Crews were called to Commonwealth Chemical on Distribution Circle in Fairfield just before 12 p.m.

Fairfield dispatchers confirmed evacuations were conducted within a half mile radius of the facility. The order was lifted around 1 p.m.

Fire officials at the scene said the internal fire suppression system worked as it was supposed to, putting out the fire.

Crews were ventilating the facility Wednesday afternoon.

A HAZMAT team was requested because of the nature of the chemical.

It's not clear whether anyone was hurt.

