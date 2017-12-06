Bengals Safety George Iloka's suspension overturned

A previously suspended Cincinnati Bengals player will take the field on Sunday when they take on the Chicago Bears.

George Iloka's suspension was overturned on Wednesday, according to Coach Marvin Lewis. He said he was surprised with the NFL's ruling in the first place.

Said what happened with JuJu is "not a look we want in NFL." @FOX19 #Bengals — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 6, 2017

According to ESPN, Iloka will pay a fine instead.

Instead of being suspended for one game, Bengals S George Iloka will be fined $36,464.50. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2017

Iloka was initially suspended for one game, after league officials say he violently struck a defenseless receiver in the head or neck area during the Steelers- Bengals game on Monday night.

Marvin Lewis says NFL's inconsistency in suspensions was brought to George Iloka's defense in his appeal. @FOX19 #Bengals — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 6, 2017

The Steelers' Juju Smith-Schuster was also suspended for one game. NFL officials say Smith-Schuster violated a rule against unnecessary contact against a player in a defenseless posture. The play in question took place in the fourth quarter and involved Cincinnati linebacker Vontaze Burfict.

The Steelers won, 23-20.

