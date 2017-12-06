Bengals Safety George Iloka's suspension overturned - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Bengals Safety George Iloka's suspension overturned

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A previously suspended Cincinnati Bengals player will take the field on Sunday when they take on the Chicago Bears.

George Iloka's suspension was overturned on Wednesday, according to Coach Marvin Lewis. He said he was surprised with the NFL's ruling in the first place. 

According to ESPN, Iloka will pay a fine instead.

Iloka was initially suspended for one game, after league officials say he violently struck a defenseless receiver in the head or neck area during the Steelers- Bengals game on Monday night.

The Steelers' Juju Smith-Schuster was also suspended for one game. NFL officials say Smith-Schuster violated a rule against unnecessary contact against a player in a defenseless posture. The play in question took place in the fourth quarter and involved Cincinnati linebacker Vontaze Burfict.

The Steelers won, 23-20.

