FC Cincinnati 'left nothing on table' presenting to MLS

FC Cincinnati’s front office spent more than two hours presenting their case for an expansion bid to Major League Soccer on Wednesday in New York City.

“It was a great visit,” said FCC president and general manager Jeff Berding. “I didn’t walk out of the room feeling that we left anything on the table. We checked all the boxes.”



Berding told FOX19 NOW that the club used power point and videos to present their case to the expansion committee and senior staff of MLS. The club presented their plans for a soccer-specific stadium that is privately funded and felt



MLS was already very familiar with the soccer movement in Cincinnati.



“This was our closing argument,” Berding said. “It’s now up to the jury. We think we made a strong case. They’ll make the right decision.”



“The best thing we have going for us is that we’re a proven model,” Cincinnati mayor John Cranley said, who made the trip to NYC. “MLS repeatedly mentioned how astounding our fan base is and how incredible FC Cincinnati is. The other cities (in contention for expansion) were speculating (about fan base). We are proven.”

FC Cincinnati to use Oakley site in MLS bid; City, county to provide infrastructure help



The board of MLS will meet on Thursday, Dec. 14 to discuss which two of the four finalists, including Cincinnati, Nashville, Detroit and Sacramento, will win the bid.

According to a report by ESPN, MLS will not announce their decisions on or around Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.