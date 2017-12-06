Auditor 'outraged' after state marijuana consultant's drug conviction surfaces

Auditor of State Dave Yost has called on the Commerce Department to suspend the issuance of Level 1 cultivator's licenses for medical marijuana following reports that one of the application graders was a convicted drug dealer.

Those reports state Trevor Bozeman, one of three consultants hired by the Department of Commerce to evaluate and grade applications for the licenses, pled guilty in 2005 to possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a controlled substance in Pennsylvania.

“This is an epic failure. I am outraged,” said Yost. “The only proper course of action is to freeze the process, and independently review the evaluation and scoring from the ground up. And the administration needs to explain how this drug dealer ended up telling the government how to run its fledgling medical marijuana program.”

Without such assurances, the entire program is tainted, Yost said.

Yost has directed his staff to seek additional information to determine whether there were errors made during the selection of those hired to review applications and whether any hiring errors impacted the grading of the license applications.

“We can't wait for a rear-view mirror audit,” Yost said. “The Commerce Department needs to act today before this train leaves the station.”

RELATED

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.