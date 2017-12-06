Sherrod Brown among lawmakers calling for Sen. Al Franken's resignation

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) issued a statement Wednesday calling on U.S. Sen. Al Franken to resign, and for the Senate Ethics Committee to continue its investigation.

The Associated Press reports Franken's support among Democrats appears to be collapsing, as a group of female Democratic senators called for his resignation Wednesday, amid sexual misconduct allegations.

In Brown's statement, he said the time has come for Franken to step aside. The full statement can be found below:

“We have a serious problem in this country with sexual harassment and assault – in Congress, in Hollywood, in business, in the military – everywhere. I am grateful to the victims who have had the bravery to come forward. Their courage has created a movement that is bringing about change. “I have listened to them. I have listened to my female colleagues, to women I work with and women in my life. And I agree the time has come for Senator Franken to step aside. “I also believe the ethics committee should continue to investigate. He is entitled to the investigation. And their findings will be important to informing changes that are needed in Congress. To that end, I am also signing on to Senator Gillibrand’s bill to reform the way Congress deals with complaints. Congress should be held to the highest standards.”

