Half-dozen skimmers found at Boone Co gas station

A half dozen credit card skimmers were found this week on pumps at a gas station off Mt Zion Road, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

They were located Wednesday morning at Sunoco.

Deputies said they are now working with Florence police to track several reports of skimming in the area.

Deputies posted the alert on Facebook with tips for motorists to protect themselves against skimmers:

Give the pump or ATM the once over before using it.

Does it look to have been tampered with?

Is there a key broken off in the slot (which would prevent authorized users from accessing it)?

Does the receptacle – credit card receiver – look different than that of another pump or device indicating a skimmer has been placed over the original?

Simply tug on any protruding card reader at a pump. This will not damage the pump and if there is a skimmer it will come off rather easily.

If applicable, the safest way to prevent you from being a victim is to go inside and pay at the register.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff's Office: 859-334-2175.

