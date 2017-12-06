Bengals place No. 9 pick John Ross on IR

The Bengals today placed WR John Ross on the Reserve/Injured list (shoulder) and signed DT Josh Tupou from the practice squad.

Ross, a rookie out of the University of Washington, was the Bengals’ first-round draft pick this year.

With three games played and one start, Ross has seen limited action this year, partly due to injuries. He has no receptions but has one rush for 12 yards.

Hours after Marvin Lewis said John Ross would likely play Sunday...#Bengals place No. 9 pick on IR. Rookie season ends with 1 run. Fumble. 0 catches. @FOX19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 6, 2017

Tupou, a rookie out of the University of Colorado, originally signed with the Bengals as a college free agent after this year’s draft. He spent the first eight games on the practice squad before being signed to the 53-player roster Nov. 11. He played in Game 9 at Tennessee (no statistics) and was inactive for Game 10 at Denver before being waived on Nov. 21 and signed back to the practice squad on Nov. 22.

Also Wednesday, the Bengals signed LB Carl Bradford to the practice squad. He fills the open spot created by the signing of Tupou. Bradford, a third-year player out of Arizona State, originally was a fourth-round draft pick of the Green Bay Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He has spent regular season time on 53-player rosters with both the Packers (2014-16) and San Francisco (’16), as well as some time on Chicago’s practice squad (’17). He has two career games played, both with the 49ers in ’16.

